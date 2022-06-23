ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning $100,000 scratchers ticket sold in St. Louis County

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
 3 days ago

DES PERES, Mo. – Someone won $100,000 after buying a $5 scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The winner was so shocked that he thought the ticket was fake.

The player was on a lunch break when he decided to stop by the Circle K on Manchester Road in Des Peres. Lotto officials say he bought an “Ace of Spades” ticket and revealed one of the top prizes in the game after scratching it.

Trending: Dump trucks sit empty as St. Louis trash piles up

The man says that the reality of the situation still had not sunk in. Joking with lotto workers, “It won’t really hit me until I see the check.”

The Ace of Spades game just started on March 28. There are still three $100,000 prizes remaining. The chances of winning are around one in four.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

