(Adair Co.) A preliminary hearing will be held this week for a Nebraska man charged in connection with a break-in at a rural residence in Adair County. Luis Penaloza Garcia, of Omaha, has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft 1st Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation into the crash and recovery of a stolen vehicle in the median of Interstate 80 near the Adair rest areas in Adair County; and then the subsequent break-in at a rural residence located southwest of Casey on June 9th.

