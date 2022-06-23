Authorities release identity of man killed in hit-and-run accident in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway...keyt.com
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway...keyt.com
I have a huge heart but I don't understand why anyone would be walking or on the freeway besides highway workers or any law enforcement. or i could also understand if someone's car breaks down and has trouble but other than that I just don't get it.
Comments / 1