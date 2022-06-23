ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Authorities release identity of man killed in hit-and-run accident in Santa Barbara

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway...

keyt.com

Steven23
3d ago

I have a huge heart but I don't understand why anyone would be walking or on the freeway besides highway workers or any law enforcement. or i could also understand if someone's car breaks down and has trouble but other than that I just don't get it.

calcoastnews.com

Car crashes into pedestrian on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

A car crashed into a pedestrian walking on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon, causing major injuries. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle hit a man walking on northbound Highway 101, south of Santa Maria Way. Santa Maria Firefighters, a ground ambulance and an air support helicopter responded to the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Motorsports Burglary

I am the owner of Santa Barbara Motorsports at 6466 Hollister Ave, in Goleta Early Saturday morning around 3:51 a.m. we had a break-in here in which somebody broke our front door and tried to drive a Kawasaki side-by-side vehicle out of our front roll up door. I have pictures...
GOLETA, CA
KEYT

Victim of suspected hit-and-run actually died by suicide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Upon further investigation of a suspected hit-and-run death in Santa Barbara on Monday, California Highway Patrol officials have deemed that the victim actually died by suicide. Authorities originally thought that Noah Richard Turner, 47 of Santa Barbara, was struck and killed by a large SUV...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday morning, one victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds

Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened near a Santa Maria apartment complex early Sunday morning, one of which left a victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The post Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday morning, one victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

Man struck, fatally injured in hit-and-run collision on Highway 101 on South Coast now identified

The name of a man who was struck and killed on Highway 101 on the South Coast has been released, but the circumstances surrounding his death are still a mystery. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say Noah Richard Turner was struck, and fatally injured on northbound 101 near La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara early Monday morning. CHP investigators say the 47-year-old man was on the right hand lane of the highway when he was hit.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Helicopter and paramedics rescue 20-year-old hiker in distress from Gaviota Peak

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A hiker in distress was rescued by helicopter on Saturday afternoon near Gaviota Peak, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the hiker was identified as a 20-year-old female, and that she denied ambulance transport to the hospital after being examined for mild dehydration symptoms.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Public Safety
Lompoc Record

Murder, firearm charges upheld against Santa Maria man in May 2021 shooting

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has upheld murder-related charges against a Santa Maria man stemming from a May 2021 shooting death near Preisker Lane and North Broadway. Erik Rocha Fernandez, 22, was arrested on May 29, 2021, and charged with eight felonies that include first-degree murder, attempted murder,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Semi Truck Collision on Hwy 101 North in Carpinteria

So, this just happened in Carp between Santa Monica and Santa Claus, northbound. Traffic was already bad, even on sideroads. I watched from a bus stop on Via Real. He was going too fast to stop with traffic in front of him.
CARPINTERIA, CA
KEYT

Lompoc man dies after being set on fire by son

LOMPOC, Calif. – Police have confirmed the death of a man who was set on fire by his son on June 11. Officers responded to reports of a father and son fighting inside a Lompoc home on the afternoon of June 11. When the son, 40-year-old suspect Joe Garcia,...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fire destroys home in Lompoc

Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenburg Space Force Base answered the call for a fully involved structure fire at a home in downtown Lompoc late Thursday night. The post Fire destroys home in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA

