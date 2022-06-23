Authorities release identity of man killed in hit-and-run accident in Santa Barbara

The name of a man who was struck and killed on Highway 101 on the South Coast has been released, but the circumstances surrounding his death are still a mystery. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say Noah Richard Turner was struck, and fatally injured on northbound 101 near La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara early Monday morning. CHP investigators say the 47-year-old man was on the right hand lane of the highway when he was hit.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO