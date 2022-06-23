Heat Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 03:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s today. Overnight low temperatures this morning will likely only cool into the 60s for many locations. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high- water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO