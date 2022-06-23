ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Heat Advisory issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov


weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 12:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures 95 to around 100 degrees today, and 90 to 95 on Monday. . * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season`s first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today is expected to be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, locally to 102. Maximum temperatures Monday are expected to be a few degrees cooler, in the lower to mid 90s. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with urban areas and elevated terrain likely the warmest.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 03:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s today. Overnight low temperatures this morning will likely only cool into the 60s for many locations. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high- water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

