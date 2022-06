Last Friday, Lil Nas X released a new single, “Late To The Party,” which includes the refrain “Fuck BET.” It’s the result of a beef with the BET Awards show, which aired on Sunday night and for which Lil Nas X was not nominated. When the nominations were announced a few weeks ago, Lil Nas X expressed his disappointment with the network: “how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people?” he tweeted at the time.

