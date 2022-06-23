Sonic Origins - Launch Trailer

Nintendo is hosting another Nintendo Direct briefing this week, and it will focus on third-party games. The "mini" broadcast will contain about 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Switch games. The event begins Tuesday, June 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, and can be streamed in...
The next title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will add a substantial number of bug fixes and tweaks to Ubisoft's Nordic sandbox, as well as a few other extra pieces of content. Players can grab the Bifrost bundle for free from the Animus store according to the patch notes, with the update clocking in at around 1-8 GB in size depending on the platform. The bundle will add the Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe to your inventory, and will be available for free in the Animus store from June 28 to July 26.
As has become tradition, the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers has leaked early (via Dealabs). The user known as billbil-kun has been spot on with PS Plus leaks for nearly a year at this point, so it's pretty safe to say that July's leak will prove to be true. July 2022's PS Plus lineup is said to include Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. The trio of new PlayStation Plus free games will be available starting July 5 for PS4 and PS5 users. This is one of the better PS Plus lineups of the year, so PlayStation Plus subscribers have a couple of fun games to look forward to trying in the near future.
The swampland of Shi No Numa has returned to Call of Duty Zombies with Vanguard's Season 4 update. Treyarch's enhanced version of Shi No Numa introduces a brand-new main storyline quest, and the map also returns with both old and new side Easter eggs to uncover. Here we walk you through completing Shi No Numa's side Easter eggs.
Lego Brawls looks like it belongs among the resurgence of side-scrolling, cartoonish fighting games that have recently cropped up to join the ranks of Nintendo's beloved Super Smash Bros. series. But expecting it to be much of a fighting game, with all the complexity that entails, would be a mistake. Lego Brawls is more accurately described as the items side of a Smash Bros. fight--a whole lot of unpredictable, intense chaos, with a fairly low skill ceiling and a high degree of approachability.
Author George R.R. Martin has confirmed a report that HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones spinoff series about Jon Snow and starring Kit Harington. The show has the working title "Snow," Martin revealed on his Not A Blog. This is one of four live-action Game of Thrones successor...
HBO Max's Scene in Black, which celebrates Black creators and audiences alike, has scheduled a lineup of activations over the July 4th weekend in New Orleans.
Coinciding with Essence Festival, marquee events include a welcome mixer spotlighting the creative community of New Orleans and previewing the upcoming HBO documentary, “Katrina Babies,” with the film’s director Edwards Buckles Jr. Scene in Black will also fete Issa Rae’s upcoming HBO Max comedy series “Rap Sh!t” with a special screening, a panel discussion featuring Rae, who created and executive produces the show, alongside showrunner and executive producer...
Who doesn't love a summer blockbuster movie? There's nothing more satisfying than escaping the summer head and heading to an air conditioned movie theater to escape reality for a couple hours--or heading to a heated theater during the winter. But which movies over the years have brought in the most money at the box office?
Conrad Green is returning to "Dancing with the Stars" as showrunner/executive producer and will oversee the show's landmark transition this fall from ABC to Disney+. The news is expected to be officially announced today by Disney+ and BBC Studios Los Angeles Prods., which produces the competition series.
Green was the original showrunner of “Dancing with the Stars,” which was adapted from the UK format “Dancing with the Stars” and premiered on ABC in June 2005. He ran the show through its Season 18 in 2014, before leaving to produce “Utopia” for Fox. He replaces...
We're just weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2022. The annual sales event runs July 12-13 and will offer the best deals you'll find outside of Black Friday thanks to a nearly endless supply of deals. Last year, there were more than two million deals. But in order to snag any of this year's deals from Amazon, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. While other major retailers will also have sales of their own to compete with Amazon, none of those sales will be anywhere close to as large as Prime Day 2022. Amazon raised the price of an annual Prime membership to $139 and the monthly price to $15 earlier this year. If you want to shop the sale but aren't a member, there are ways to get an Amazon Prime membership for free or drastically discounted. We've rounded up your free Amazon Prime options below.
George R.R. Martin has clarified comments he made about the so-called "rivalry" between Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings. This topic came up because the next Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, arrives just days before Amazon's new Lord of the Rings show, The Rings of Power.
When Spec Ops: The Line was released in 2012, military shooters were still at the height of their power. Just shy of five years on from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, to make a military shooter during this Imperial Phase was typically presented as an objective search for authenticity draped in the flag of solemn respect for the troops, a dual approach designed to avoid uncomfortable questions around the genre's obeisance to and glorification of the military-industrial complex.
Elden Ring developer From Software is already hiring for "multiple" new games, as the company tweeted a link to a new recruitment site that includes listings for several positions. The site also includes artwork of From Software's biggest games, including Sekiro, Elden Ring, and the long-dormant Armored Core. In an...
One of Sonic Origins' developers expressed frustration with Sega, alleging that Sega "made major modifications to the build" Headcannon submitted--resulting in "wild bugs." Simon Thomley from Headcannon took to Twitter to communicate the dev team's unhappiness with the game's final version. Thomley said they acknowledge the build given to Sega wasn't perfect, but stated "what is in Origins is also not what we turned in."
Few MMORPGs last as long as Final Fantasy XI, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in May. 20 years of active service is a monumental achievement for any online game, but especially one built upon the hardcore design of pre-World of Warcraft MMOs that remains strictly subscription-based. And yet, Final Fantasy...
It was a busy week for PS5 restocks. PlayStation Direct had consoles available on June 23, and GameStop has PS5 bundles available in select stores today, June 24, as part of the retailer's Pro Days sale. To purchase the bundle, you'll have to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member. Additionally, Amazon is currently allowing customers to request an invitation to buy a PS5 console or PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. This new process was probably put into place to combat bots/resellers.
Outriders: Worldslayer is the next huge step in the Outriders universe. Here's the "Previously On" story recap to round up the major moments from Outriders, so you can begin your Worldslayer journey knowing what's what, who's who, and how we left off. Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.
Apex Legends Mobile's latest in-store event, the Frontline Battalion Phase Heist, is now live. With 18 different unlockable prizes to the game, players have a shot at unlocking one of four different Eternal-tier cosmetic skins. Eternal cosmetics are the rarest in Apex Mobile, and have unique details like animated skins...
Lost Ark's next major update is on the horizon, but when it does arrive on June 30, it won't include a previously promised feature--Yoz's Jar. In a new blog post outlining features coming to the free-to-play MMO in the Wrath of the Covetous Legion update, Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon states the Yoz's Jar cosmetics system described in the game's recent roadmap won't be featured in the upcoming update as originally planned.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has arrived on Nintendo Switch, but if you didn't preorder a copy, you can take advantage of a stellar release-day deal. When using promo code GSFWRIOS at Daily Steals, you can snag Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for just $49, down from its usual price of $60.
