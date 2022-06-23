Sonic Origins - Launch Trailer

We're just weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2022. The annual sales event runs July 12-13 and will offer the best deals you'll find outside of Black Friday thanks to a nearly endless supply of deals. Last year, there were more than two million deals. But in order to snag any of this year's deals from Amazon, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. While other major retailers will also have sales of their own to compete with Amazon, none of those sales will be anywhere close to as large as Prime Day 2022. Amazon raised the price of an annual Prime membership to $139 and the monthly price to $15 earlier this year. If you want to shop the sale but aren't a member, there are ways to get an Amazon Prime membership for free or drastically discounted. We've rounded up your free Amazon Prime options below.

