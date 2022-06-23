4th of July Picnic Basket Fundraiser

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has released the results of two recent fundraisers, and the annual Fur Ball and the Corgi Derby. Fur Ball: Jurassic Bark was a fantastic time! The room was alive with tons of energy, adorable adoptable pets, and generous supporters ready to help make a difference. In addition to supporters in attendance, online bidders participated in the silent auction and helped to raise funds prior to the 5 PM "Yappy Hour". At the end of the evening, over $130,000 was raised for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation, including the $15,000 needed to replace the gutters and downspouts on the building.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO