Food prices are rising everywhere as inflation rears its ugly head. Supply chain issues stemming from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher labor costs and rising fuel prices have all been compounded by the continuing conflict in Ukraine to cause seemingly runaway inflation. Some estimates put recent food price hikes in the double digits for staples such as flour and butter and fresh fruit, while meat and fish prices are estimated to have gone up by 13% in the same time period.

BUSINESS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO