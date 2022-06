MIAMI — A former Argentine navy officer goes on trial Monday in Miami for his alleged role in a 1972 massacre of political prisoners in his homeland. Roberto Guillermo Bravo, who has lived in the U.S. for decades, is the only former Argentine military officer accused of taking part in what is known as the Trelew Massacre who has yet to face justice. Three others were convicted in Argentina and given life sentences.

