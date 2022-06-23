ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Overton Park golf course re-opening after 18-month renovation

 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 18 months of renovations by King-Collins Golf Course Design & Construction, the closest golf course to downtown Memphis is re-opening. The City of Memphis and Overton Park Conservancy announced the...

desotocountynews.com

Brewing up an expanded home

Coffee Central owner Tina Tatum talks a lot about “Coffee and Community” as she dishes on her three years in the coffee shop business, believing that with a good cup of coffee the community grows closer. Since Tatum and her family took over the space at 5627 Getwell...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 in the College World Series Championship. Reagan Burford, Sophomore, Germantown, Tenn. Hayden Leatherwood, Senior, Collierville, Tenn. Jack Dougherty, Sophomore, Collierville, Tenn. This is the first national title for the Rebels’ baseball program.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Within the past two years, property in Shelby County has become extremely attractive to outside real estate investors. Over 7,000 single-family homes were purchased by outside investors in Shelby County in the last two years, limiting the supply of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers. Now, the Lagrange...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Troubled cemetery racks up complaints, more than $70K in fines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has fined StoneMor-owned cemeteries at a higher rate since the Problem Solvers started covering their issues, according to a WREG analysis of state documents. When the Problem Solvers first met Eddie Hayslett in the summer of 2021, he was mourning his late wife and having […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

WHAT IS OPENED IN MILLINGTON IN 2022?

1. Goodies to Eat is the latest restaurant to open at 7838 Church Street. The eatery offering a variety of home cooked items moved in and opened in May after the departure of A & J’s Catfish Station. T. 2. Earlier this year United Oil Change began operations at...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said there was a three-car crash at about 2 p.m Sunday. A car left the roadway and struck Barksdale Restaurant. One woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis 901FC in top spot of Eastern Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901FC holds top spot in the Eastern Conference after defeating Detroit 2-0. Memphis took a one point lead after Aaron Molloy and Graham Smith assisted in their second goal this week in the 38th minute on Saturday. Detroit struggled to get a shot for 30...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Paperwork is done: $300 million in development coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - For the small city of Millington, much is about to change in the coming years. The city’s chamber of commerce announced the development of three projects, totaling $308 million. “It’s a town growing into a city. That’s what we’re fixing to do,” said Terry Roland,...
MILLINGTON, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: June 24-26

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. You know what’s wild to me? In 2014, a German server named Oliver Streumpfel set a world record for carrying 27 full one-liter beer mugs at once — and then broke that record in 2017 by carrying 29. That’s over 100 pounds of beer. Wild. But what’s even wilder to me is that the powers-that-be at the Guinness World Records said, “You know what’s missing from our books?” And some intern answered, “How many beers can one person carry over 40 meters?” And the powerful ones said, “Yeah, that’s what.” I guess that’s what you get from an organization with the same name as an Irish dry stout. But, hey, don’t let my negative-Nancy commentary stop you from achieving your dreams of breaking Mr. Streumpfel’s record. Heck, why not try it out at Crafts & Drafts, where a fine selection of regional and local beers await you?
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Power restored in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police said the power has been restored and traffic signals are functioning. There was a power outage, and it was affecting a large number of traffic lights. According to the energy map, there were about 3,000 homes without power.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Memphis local news

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis local news

