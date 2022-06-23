ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

A Joint Effort

By George Gale
 3 days ago

(Mexican Consulate and Border Patrol)....They have agreed to work together. Representatives from the Consulate and the El Centro Sector Border Patrol met recently. Their common goal...

Plancarte to Lead Salton Sea Authority

Imperial County Supervisor Luis Plancarte has been elected President of the Salton Sea Authority. As president, Plancarte will work with SSA General Manager G. Patrick O'Dowd and the authorities Board of Directors in chairing and setting the agenda for all meetings. The Salton Sea Authority is a joint powers authority comprised of Imperial County, Riverside County, Coachella Valley Water District, Imperial Irrigation District, and the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians. It is responsible for working with the State of California to oversee the comprehensive restoration of the Salton Sea. On his election, Plancarte said, " I am humbled by the nomination and election rom my fellow directors and believe together we can work to bring opportunities and improve the quality of life for all those that live and work within the Salton Sea region".
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Another Day At The Park

(El Centro Day at the Park)...It is scheduled for September. It will be the second special day at Petco Park this baseball season. On September 10th, the San Diego Padres will be hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game will start at 5:40 pm. There will be a limited quantity of tickets available, so they will be sold on a first come first served basis. The tickets can be purchased at the El Centro City Managers office, 12 75 West Main Street in El Centro. For more information, contact the El Centro City Managers Office.
EL CENTRO, CA

