A Joint Effort

Imperial County Supervisor Luis Plancarte has been elected President of the Salton Sea Authority. As president, Plancarte will work with SSA General Manager G. Patrick O'Dowd and the authorities Board of Directors in chairing and setting the agenda for all meetings. The Salton Sea Authority is a joint powers authority comprised of Imperial County, Riverside County, Coachella Valley Water District, Imperial Irrigation District, and the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians. It is responsible for working with the State of California to oversee the comprehensive restoration of the Salton Sea. On his election, Plancarte said, " I am humbled by the nomination and election rom my fellow directors and believe together we can work to bring opportunities and improve the quality of life for all those that live and work within the Salton Sea region".

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO