NEW YORK -- A group of local lawmakers are concerned over reports that the man accused of killing a restaurant delivery worker in Queens could be released on bail Monday.Glenn Hirsch, 51, is charged with stalking and murdering 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan in Forest Hills in April.READ MORE: NYPD: Glenn Hirsch charged with murder in deadly shooting of delivery worker Zhiwen YanLawmakers, including Congresswoman Grace Meng, say Hirsch poses a danger to the community and should not be released.The Queens District Attorney's Office says even if he were to make bail, Hirsch would be under house arrest and electronic monitoring and that any violation of the terms or conditions could result in bail being revoked.

QUEENS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO