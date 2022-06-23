ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Annual Elder Abuse Conference

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 3 days ago

(It is Elder Abuse Prevention month)...This week the County Area Agency On Aging held their annual conference. The annual...

kxoradio.com

kxoradio.com

Plancarte to Lead Salton Sea Authority

Imperial County Supervisor Luis Plancarte has been elected President of the Salton Sea Authority. As president, Plancarte will work with SSA General Manager G. Patrick O'Dowd and the authorities Board of Directors in chairing and setting the agenda for all meetings. The Salton Sea Authority is a joint powers authority comprised of Imperial County, Riverside County, Coachella Valley Water District, Imperial Irrigation District, and the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians. It is responsible for working with the State of California to oversee the comprehensive restoration of the Salton Sea. On his election, Plancarte said, " I am humbled by the nomination and election rom my fellow directors and believe together we can work to bring opportunities and improve the quality of life for all those that live and work within the Salton Sea region".
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro’s Adams Ave. Goes to the Dogs

EL CENTRO — To answer the question as to why a private citizen would want to donate $500,000 to the city of El Centro to build a public dog park, Phillip Heald had a rather simple response. After first explaining that both he and his wife of 58 years,...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Family of five in Seeley fire placed in hotel to recover from injuries

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An unfortunate event on June 24 for a family who lost everything in a matter of seconds. Parents of an eight-month-old girl, 10-year-old girl and 12-year old-boy were all in their home at the Sunbeam Lake RV Resort in the afternoon of June 23, 2022 when flames burst out, according to Imperial County Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio Warren.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Road rage assault in Coachella leads to the discovery of three firearms and ammunition￼

A 28-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly assaulting another motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident.    The man, a Salton City resident, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The Coachella Community Action Team The post Road rage assault in Coachella leads to the discovery of three firearms and ammunition￼ appeared first on KESQ.
calexicochronicle.com

Reward Offered for Info on El Centro Gun Store Thieves

EL CENTRO — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of three men suspected of stealing firearms from a burglarized El Centro gun store in mid-June. The burglary reportedly occurred at The Gun Shop, located at 510 Broadway, between June 10...
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Two More Mobile Homes Burn

(County Fire responded to a report in Salton Sea Beach).....The County Fire Chief said two mobile homes were on fire. The call came in at just after 9:00 Friday morning. Multiple residential mobile homes were evacuated in the 200 block of Coachella Avenue. Chief Estrada said they were able to contain the fire to two mobile homes. One was abandoned. The other one was inhabited The Chief said two individuals were displaced. He said one adult male was transported to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. There has been no speculation as to the cause of the fire. Friday's fire comes just one day after three mobile homes burned in the Sunbeam Lake RV Park. Five individuals were injured in that fire. A cause is still under investigation.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Another Day At The Park

(El Centro Day at the Park)...It is scheduled for September. It will be the second special day at Petco Park this baseball season. On September 10th, the San Diego Padres will be hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game will start at 5:40 pm. There will be a limited quantity of tickets available, so they will be sold on a first come first served basis. The tickets can be purchased at the El Centro City Managers office, 12 75 West Main Street in El Centro. For more information, contact the El Centro City Managers Office.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market comes to Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - This Grocery Outlet has been in the works for over a year for husband and wife, the store's independent operators, Marco Serrano and Jessica Martinez. Serrano says it feels unreal. "Is this really happening? Today there was people making a line at 5:00 am," says Serrano.
BRAWLEY, CA

