NEW BRITAIN – Family fun was had by all at the Bike Rodeo in Central Park Saturday. The Bike Rodeo event featured a coned off area set up as an obstacle course and a performer doing bicycle tricks. Visitors also had a chance to get their bicycles repaired and decorate their helmets. They could even enter into raffles for a chance to win a new bike.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO