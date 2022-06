CLAREMORE, Okla. — Cherokee Nation officials gathered in downtown Claremore Thursday evening to dedicate a large-scale mural that celebrates its ties to the community. “Storytelling is the foundation of Cherokee art, and this mural is the perfect example of how those skills are intertwined,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate our shared history and educate the public about the influential Cherokees who have called Claremore home.”

