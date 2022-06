Webinar about Minnesota’s draft wolf plan update to be held July 13. Anyone interested in learning more about the Department of Natural Resources’ draft wolf plan update is invited to an informational webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The webinar is free but registration is required. Participants will have an opportunity to pre-register to ask questions and comment during the webinar.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO