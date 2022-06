Rebecca Kiessling’s mother, a rape survivor, backed out of two illegal abortions, but told Kiessling she would have aborted her baby had it been allowed by law. “I was born exactly three and a half years before Roe v Wade to the date, and I literally own my birth to the 1931 law, which protected me,” said Kiessling, a Livonia attorney, who stood Friday evening outside the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing to celebrate the overruling of Roe vs. Wade, the watershed decision that guaranteed for nearly 50 years a constitutional right to abortion.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO