W. Morrissey talks about the realization that he took his time on the main roster of WWE for granted and advises younger wrestlers not to take anything for granted. W. Morrissey was once a bright prospect for the future of WWE. As part of a tag team with Enzo Amore, Big Cass had the opportunity to compete in major pay-per-view matches alongside John Cena and against names like AJ Styles, Chris Jericho, and Kevin Owens. As a solo star, he got the opportunity to wrestle Bryan Danielson and Big Show on pay-per-view.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO