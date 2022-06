When a tiny kitten joined a family of dogs, their mom was unsure how the new crew would all get along – but as it turns out, she had nothing to worry about. Anneliessa Balk moved to Nashville partially to make it easier to rescue animals. She already had two rescue dogs, Nera and Patch, and Patch passed away not long after the move. A few weeks after arriving in her new home, she rescued Fred off the streets, and it was a few months later when her little family was finally complete.

