Pennsylvania Increases Hunting Permits With Rising Deer Population

Photo by Conger Design

By Adam Capotorto

To curb the increasing deer population, Pennsylvania has increased the number of deer hunting permits.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State forest lands and state parks are offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania as part of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).

DMAP allows landowners to apply for permits to encourage antlerless harvests on their property, allowing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and private landowners to more effectively manage white-tailed deer populations and minimize damage to forests and crops.

"Habitat conditions guide all of DCNR's DMAP applications," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "DMAP permits remain an important tool upon which state forest and park managers rely heavily for continued sustainability of state plants and forests."

DCNR is offering hunters 30,024 permits in 104 units totaling more than 1.3 million acres. DMAP tags are now on sale. Hunters can obtain permits directly from license issuing agents or the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.

The areas in which DMAP will take place and the number of permits provided are based on a vegetation sampling protocol by the DCNR consisting of more than 10,000 plots of land. This protocol aids in the determination of where DMAP should be applied.

DCNR's goals for DMAP are to:

Promote a diverse, healthy natural habitat that supports wildlife diversity and healthy deer populations;

Provide additional hunting opportunities;

Establish and maintain regeneration to support sustainable forestry practices with minimal need for deer fencing; and

Promote a healthy, sustainable forest and native, wild plant communities.

Twenty-six state parks are also participating in the program this year.

Applicants for DMAP permits can find DCNR tract locations and maps, availability numbers, past hunter success rates, and other information on an interactive map.

