ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Increases Hunting Permits With Rising Deer Population

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0zR0_0gJw0oyB00
Photo by Conger Design

By Adam Capotorto

To curb the increasing deer population, Pennsylvania has increased the number of deer hunting permits.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State forest lands and state parks are offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania as part of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).

DMAP allows landowners to apply for permits to encourage antlerless harvests on their property, allowing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and private landowners to more effectively manage white-tailed deer populations and minimize damage to forests and crops.

"Habitat conditions guide all of DCNR's DMAP applications," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "DMAP permits remain an important tool upon which state forest and park managers rely heavily for continued sustainability of state plants and forests."

DCNR is offering hunters 30,024 permits in 104 units totaling more than 1.3 million acres. DMAP tags are now on sale. Hunters can obtain permits directly from license issuing agents or the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.

The areas in which DMAP will take place and the number of permits provided are based on a vegetation sampling protocol by the DCNR consisting of more than 10,000 plots of land. This protocol aids in the determination of where DMAP should be applied.

DCNR's goals for DMAP are to:

  • Promote a diverse, healthy natural habitat that supports wildlife diversity and healthy deer populations;
  • Provide additional hunting opportunities;
  • Establish and maintain regeneration to support sustainable forestry practices with minimal need for deer fencing; and
  • Promote a healthy, sustainable forest and native, wild plant communities.

Twenty-six state parks are also participating in the program this year.

Applicants for DMAP permits can find DCNR tract locations and maps, availability numbers, past hunter success rates, and other information on an interactive map.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 17

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
3d ago

They should say big auto insurance getting their way

Reply
7
Related
backcountryhunters.org

It's time to modernize PA's antlerless license system

Whether by working to ensure walk-in-access to our favorite hunting spots or breaking down barriers to recruit new hunters, BHA PA strives to improve access and opportunity for hunters throughout Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 431, introduced by Senator Dan Laughlin, proposes to improve access by authorizing the sale of antlerless deer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania Western University: An emerging economic powerhouse … with more than two centuries of tradition

When thinking of Western Pennsylvania’s economy outsiders often conjure images of coal and steel. And while those foundational industries are still around, people from the region know the economy has grown more diverse with thriving healthcare, robotics and technology companies. But there’s also a new driver of our economy...
CALIFORNIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Pennsylvania#White Tailed Deer#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Conger Design#State#Habitat#Dmap
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kolomkobir.com

Pa. angler reels in new W.Va. record car

A Pennsylvania man broke the record for the longest carp in West Virginia, and he’s now looking for a record breaker in his home state. Ayden Minick, 19, of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, reeled in a 41.2-inch common carp May 7 while fishing on Summersville Lake in Nicholas County, West Virginia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wawa plans expansion in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The battle between popular convenient stores is about to heat up. Wawa plans to expand into Sheetz territory, adding 40 stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years, according to a release from the company. However, the company didn't say what they consider...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Counties in Pennsylvania with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
5K+
Followers
308
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy