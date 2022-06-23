ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th of July celebrations across Chicago area

Fireworks, parades, concerts, family-focused fun – there are numerous events across the Chicago area over the 4th of July weekend. Here is a county by county breakdown of options for your 2022 plans.

Counties are listed in this order: Cook, DuPage, Lake (IL), Will, Kane, Lake (IN), McHenry, Kankakee, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, Boone, Ogle, Lee.

This list may not be all-inclusive, however it will be continually updated as more events are announced. Know of an event we’re missing or see an error in need of correction? Use the form at the bottom of the list to let us know!

Cook County

Arlington Heights

Frontier Days runs June 30 through July 4 – Recreation Park, 500 E Miner Street Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Bartlett

Annual Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza runs July 1-4 – corner of ​S. Stearns and S. Bartlett Road near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S Bartlett Rd. Bartlett, IL 60103

Bensenville

Libertyfest on July 4 – Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St. Bensenville, IL 60106

Bridgeview

3 rd of July Celebration on July 3 – Commissioners Park, 8100 S Beloit Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455

Brookfield

4 th of July Parade & Party in the Park on July 4 – Kiwanis Park, 8820 Brookfield Ave. Brookfield, IL 60513

Buffalo Grove

4 th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Rd. Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Chicago

Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3

Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2

Des Plaines

Community fireworks on July 1 at Oakton Community College, Independence Day Parade on July 4 at Center St. and Wicke Ave. – Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016

Elk Grove Village

Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 – Rotary Green, 164 Lions Dr. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Evanston

Celebrating 100 Years: Evanston Fourth of July Association event on July 4 with parade, games, and fireworks – multiple parks throughout Evanston

Evergreen Park

2022 Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on July 1 – parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on 95 th street, fireworks begin at dusk at Duffy Park, 9200 S Millard Ave. Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Glencoe

Independence Day Celebrations runs July 3-4 – multiple locations with fireworks at Glencoe Beach on July 3, 160 Hazel Ave. Glencoe, IL 60022

Glenview

4 th of July Celebration on July 4 – Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd. Glenview, IL 60026

Harvey

4 th of July Celebration on July 2 – festivities held from 153 rd to 154 th and Broadway

Hoffman Estates

Northwest Fourth Fest runs July 1-4 with fireworks on July 3 – NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169

La Grange

La Grange Country Club’s 3 rd of July Party on July 3, the event itself is only for club members however their fireworks can be seen from surrounding area – suggested viewing location for non-club members is Waiola Park

Lemont

Independence Day Extravaganza! on July 3 – Centennial Park, 16028 W 127th St. Lemont, IL 60439

Morton Grove

Morton Grove Days runs July 1-4 – Harrer Park / Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street Morton Grove, IL 60053

Mount Prospect

4 th of July Festival runs June 30 through July 4 – Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Rd. Mt Prospect, IL 60056

Northbrook

2022 Northbrook 4 th of July on July 4 – Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave. Northbrook, IL 60062

North Riverside

Independence Day Parade on July 4, will end at Veterans Park

Oak Lawn

Fireworks Show on July 4 – Richards High School, 10601 Central Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Oak Park

July 4 th Parade and Fireworks on July 4 – Oak Park and River Forest High School, 201 Scoville Ave. Oak Park, IL 60302

Orland Park

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks on July 4 – Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462

Palatine

Hometown Fest runs June 30 through July 4 – Community Park, 250 E Wood St. Palatine, IL 60067

Palos Heights

Independence Day Celebration runs July 3-4 – 7607 W College Dr. Palos Heights, IL 60463

Park Forest

4 th of July on July 4 – 352 Main St. Park Forest, IL 60466

Park Ridge

Fireworks Celebration on July 3 – Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster St. Park Ridge, IL 60068

Riverside

Festival in the Park on July 4 – Guthrie Park, 1 Burling Rd. Riverside, IL 60546

Rolling Meadows

4 th of July Parade on July 4 – begins at 11:30 a.m. at 2901 Central Rd. Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Rosemont

Rockin’ in the Park 2022 on July 4 – Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl. Rosemont, IL 60018

Schaumburg

Post-game Independence Day Fireworks Supershow on July 4 – Schaumburg Boomers’ Wintrust Field, 1999 S Springinsguth Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60193

Skokie

Skokie 4 th of July Parade on July 4 – from Oakton Community College north along Lincoln Ave. ending up going east along Oakton St.

South Holland

Fourth of July Celebration 2022 on July 4 – South Suburban College, 15800 State St. South Holland, IL 60473

Streamwood

4 th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Dolphin Park, 724 S Park Blvd. Streamwood, IL 60107

Tinley Park

Annual 4 th of July Celebration on July 4 – McCarthy Park, 16801 S 80th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60477

Westchester

July 4 th Parade on July 4 – begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Mayfair and Dorchester

Wilmette

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Ave. Wilmette, IL

Winnetka

Fourth of July on July 4 – Duke Child’s Field, 1321 Willow Rd. Winnetka, IL 60093

DuPage County

Bloomingdale

Fireworks Display on July 3 – 250 W Schick Rd. Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Burr Ridge

Independence Day Fireworks on July 3 – Walker Park, 7425 S Wolf Rd. Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Carol Stream

Summer Celebration Concert on July 2 (with fireworks) – Town Center, 960 N Gary Ave. Carol Stream, IL 60188

Darien

2022 4 th of July Parade on July 4 – begins at 9:30 a.m. and proceeds primarily along 71 st St.

Downers Grove / Woodridge (partnership)

July 4 th Fireworks on July 4 – 75 th St. and Lemont Rd.

Glen Ellyn

The 4 th in Glen Ellyn on July 4 – Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Rd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Hinsdale

Independence Day Celebrations on July 4 – Burlington Park, 1 Chicago Ave. Hinsdale, IL 60521

Itasca

Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 – Hamilton Lakes, 1133 N Arlington Heights Rd. Itasca, IL 60143

Lisle

Independence Day Celebration July 3-4 – Community Park, 1825 Short St. Lisle, IL 60532

Lombard

2022 Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 – Madison Meadow Park, 500 E Wilson Ave. Lombard, IL 60148

Naperville

The Naperville Salute runs July 1-4 – Rotary Hill, 670W Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Oak Brook

The Taste of Oak Brook on July 3 – Oak Brook Polo Fields, 700 Oak Brook Rd. Oak Brook, IL 60523

Oakbrook Terrace

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Terrace View Park, 17W063 Hodges Rd. Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Roselle

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W Bryn Mawr Ave. Roselle, IL 60172

Warrenville

4 th of July Celebration runs July 3-4 – Cerny Park, 4S150 River Rd. Warrenville, IL 60555

Westmont

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Dr. Westmont, IL 60559

Wheaton

2022 Wheaton Independence Day Celebration runs July 3-4 – Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187

Villa Park

Independence Day Parade on July 4 – parade begins at 10 a.m.

Lake County

Barrington

July Fourth Weekend runs July 1-4 – multiple locations, fireworks on July 1 at Barrington High School, 616 W Main St. Barrington, IL 60010

Deerfield

Family Days runs July 3-4 – multiple locations, fireworks on July 3 at Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St. Deerfield, IL 60015

Fox Lake

Celebrate Fox Lake on July 2 – Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Fox Lake, IL 60020

Gurnee

July 4 th Fest runs July 2-4, Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway Gurnee, IL 60031

Hawthorn Woods

4 th of July Fireworks on July 3 – Community Park, 5 Park View Ln. Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

Highland Park

4 th of July Celebration on July 4 – Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035

Lake Forest

July 4 th Festival & Fireworks on July 4 – Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath Lake Forest, IL 60045

Lake Zurich

4 th of July Celebration on July 4– Paulus Park, 200 S Rand Rd. Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Libertyville

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Butler Lake Park, 835 W Winchester Rd. Libertyville, IL 60048

Lincolnshire

Red, White & BOOM runs July 3-4 – North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Rd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Mundelein

Community Days Festival runs July 1-4 – Kracklauer Park, 116 N Lake St. Mundelein, IL 60060

Round Lake Area

Beachfest & Fireworks on July 3 – Cultural & Civic Center Grounds, 2007 N Civic Center Way Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Vernon Hills

2022 Fourth of July Celebrations on July 4 – Big Bear Lake, 1001 Lakeview Pkwy. Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Wauconda

Independence Day Fireworks on July 3

Waukegan

Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 – Waukegan Harbor & Marina, 55 S Harbor Pl. Waukegan, IL 60085

Zion

Independence Day Celebration on June 30 – Zion Park District Band Shell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive Zion, 60099

Will County

Beecher

4 th of July Festival runs July 1-4 – Fireman’s Park, 675 Penfield St. Beecher, IL 60401

Bolingbrook

4 th of July Celebration on July 4 – Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Dr. Bolingbrook, IL 60490

Frankfort

4 th of July Celebration on July 4 – Main Park, 200 S Locust St. Frankfort, IL 60423

Joliet

Independence Celebration on July 3 – Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 W Jefferson St. Joliet, Illinois 60432

Lockport

Fireworks on July 3

Mokena

4 th of July Parade 2022 on July 4 – begins at 10 a.m.

New Lenox

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Village Commons, 199 Veterans Pkwy. New Lenox, IL 60451

Romeoville

3 rd of July Fireworks – three separate locations at the same time

Kane County

Aurora

Fireworks on July 4 – RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway Avenue Aurora, IL 60505

Batavia

Batavia Sky Concert on July 4 – Engstrom Family Park, 326 Millview Dr. Batavia, IL 60510

Elgin

Fourth of July on July 4 – Festival Park, 132 S Grove Ave. Elgin, IL 60120

North Aurora

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – 25 E State St. North Aurora, IL 60542

Sleepy Hollow

Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks on July 2 and July 4 – 875 Winmoor Dr. Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118

South Elgin

4 th of July Celebration on July 4 – Panton Mill Park, 172 Prairie St. South Elgin, IL 60177

St. Charles

July 4 th Celebration on July 4 – Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave, St. Charles, IL 60174

Lake County, IN

Cedar Lake

Summerfest 2022 runs July 1-4 – Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave. Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Crown Point

Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks on July 4 – Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S Court St. Crown Point, IN 46307

East Chicago

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – multiple locations

Hobart

Fourth of July Celebration on July 4

Munster

Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 3 – Centennial Park, 900 N Centennial Dr. Munster, IN 46321

Schererville

Schererville Fireworks 2022 on July 1 – Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Rd. Crown Point, IN 46307

Whiting

July 3 rd Fireworks – Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd. Whiting, IN 46394

McHenry County

Cary

Summer Celebration on July 1 – Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Rd. Cary, IL 60013

Crystal Lake

Lakeside Festival runs June 30 through July 3 and Independence Day Parade on July 3 – festival at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014

Huntley

Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 4 – Deicke Park, 11419 IL-47 Huntley, IL 60142

Spring Grove

Independence Day 2022 runs July 3-4 – Main Street Park

Woodstock

Annual 4 th of July Firework Display on July 4 – Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Woodstock, IL 60098

Kankakee County

No events found. Know of any? Let us know with the form below!

DeKalb County

DeKalb

Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration on July 4 – Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Rd. DeKalb, IL 60115

Sandwich

Freedom Days Celebration on July 2 – Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Rd. Sandwich, IL 60548

Kendall County

Oswego

Independence Day Fireworks on July 4 – Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Rd. Oswego, IL 60543

Yorkville

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Town Square, 301 N Bridge St. Yorkville, IL 60560

LaSalle County

Ottawa

4 th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Ottawa Township High School, 211 E Main St. Ottawa, IL 61350

Grundy County

Morris

Grundy County Fair runs June 30 through July 4 with fireworks on July 3 – Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 IL-47 Morris, IL 60450

Boone County

No events found. Know of any? Let us know with the form below!

Ogle County

Mt. Morris

Let Freedom Ring runs July 1-4 – multiple locations

Lee County

Dixon

Petunia Festival runs June 30 through July 4 – multiple locations

