ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

7 uniquely Sacramento events this weekend: ‘Fiesta de Frida,’ free music downtown, more

By Vivienne Aguilar
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Join The Canopy

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento.

Summer has officially started. How are you going to spend your first weekend of the season?

We’re in for more heat, with Friday through Sunday temperatures hovering near 100 degrees. Here’s what’s going on around town from June 24 to 26:

FRIDAY

Give blood for a free ticket to the state fair

Buildings C & D , 1600 Exposition Blvd.

Vitalant and Univision 19 are hosting a blood drive at Cal Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is recommended to schedule an appointment , and those who donate on the 24th will receive one free ticket to the California State Fair this summer.

Enjoy free music downtown

Cesar Chavez Park, Ninth and J Streets

Downtown is hosting a free concert in the park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food trucks, beer, wine, and art will be available.

This is a recurring event. Musical artists this weekend include DJ Ness and Wilerado.

Check out the Concerts in the Park website for more information about after parties and raffles.

SATURDAY

Celebrate Frida Kahlo and her lookalikes

2700 Front St.

The Latino Center of Art & Culture is hosting its eighth annual “ ¡Fiesta de Frida! ” The event includes a look alike contest, dances, a parade and more. Activities for all ages are planned from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

Dance and eat to EDM

7121 Governors Circle

Summer Battle, by “You and I” is returning to Sacto by Night. Food and drinks will be served until 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $10. You must be 21 to enter.

Bring your kids to their own pride event

2701 Prospect Park

“Pride with Leo and Friends” will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sacramento Children’s Museum is hosting this free outdoor event.

Visitors are encouraged to donate a book in exchange for a museum ticket.

SUNDAY

Get the day started at the farmers market

1601 Arden Way

Early birds have the chance to shop local produce at the Certified Farmers Market at Arden Fair mall from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be a wide selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Have a laugh

1028 Second St.

Buddy Rahming is hosting a lineup of six comedians at ReUnion Kitchen and Bar in Old Sacramento. Tickets are $10 , and the show starts at 7:30.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From rib cook-offs to parades and soccer tournaments to salsa dancing, this weekend in the Sacramento region is jam-packed with activities for the whole family. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. Placer County Fair. The fun is underway in Placer County with the fair bringing rides,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Historic Folsom Hometown Parade kicks off

The fourth annual Historic Folsom Hometown Parade is taking place on Saturday. The parade started at 9:30 a.m. It's free to the community to enjoy the 70 parade entries, live music and entertainment, derby cars, horses, and more for a fun celebration of Folsom pride. The emcees make announcements along the route so no matter where folks are sitting they'll hear the announcements.
FOLSOM, CA
villagelife.com

Red Hawk leveling up with amusement center, hotel

Red Hawk Casino’s new amusement complex and hotel are bringing new entertainment and resort experiences to the West Slope and both projects are anticipated to open later this year. Red Hawk executives say the 85,000-square-foot amusement complex, located on the casino floor above the parking garage, will become a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Fox40

Ohana – Magical Market

Stop by The Creative Space this Saturday from 10AM-2PM for their Ohana – Magical Market! Shop awesome vendors like Nothing Fancy Bakery and Treasures Beyond the Reef all in one spot. Hawaiian and Mickey shaped food, travel essentials, and everything you need for the theme parks this summer. Don’t forget to come in your best park attire or DisneyBound/Disney costume and enter in our contest for some great prizes!
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Fair Finale in Roseville all day Sunday

Final Day! Come out and enjoy the fun. Roseville, Calif. – Head on over to Roseville for the Sunday finale at the Placer County Fair! Enjoy live music from the Jeff Watson Band, watch some All-Alaskan pig racing, grab some laughs at the water balloon toss and more! Follow us over on FB for fair photo updates.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Edm Music#Prospect Park#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Vitalant#Univision#The California State Fair#Dj Ness
goldcountrymedia.com

Nugget Markets to anchor new shopping center in northwest Rocklin

A 20-acre Nugget Markets-anchored shopping center will be built at the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue in Rocklin by 2024, according to Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin on June 23. The Nugget Markets store itself will be 50,000 square feet, which includes a 6,000-square-foot mezzanine. The shopping center...
ROCKLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville plans biggest universally accessible playground, public workshop in July

Inclusive playgrounds bring together kids of all abilities. Roseville, Calif.- In 2009, to great fanfare, Roseville opened an accessible playground at Mahany Park. A new opportunity in west Roseville was created for young children of all abilities to participate in recreation that was previously out of reach. No longer forced to watch their peers have fun from the sidelines, the opening of the playground marked a proud moment for Roseville. Discussions for another accessible playground were already underway.
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

13K+
Followers
741
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy