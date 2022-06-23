7 uniquely Sacramento events this weekend: ‘Fiesta de Frida,’ free music downtown, more

Join The Canopy

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento.

Summer has officially started. How are you going to spend your first weekend of the season?

We’re in for more heat, with Friday through Sunday temperatures hovering near 100 degrees. Here’s what’s going on around town from June 24 to 26:

FRIDAY

Give blood for a free ticket to the state fair

Buildings C & D , 1600 Exposition Blvd.

Vitalant and Univision 19 are hosting a blood drive at Cal Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is recommended to schedule an appointment , and those who donate on the 24th will receive one free ticket to the California State Fair this summer.

Enjoy free music downtown

Cesar Chavez Park, Ninth and J Streets

Downtown is hosting a free concert in the park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food trucks, beer, wine, and art will be available.

This is a recurring event. Musical artists this weekend include DJ Ness and Wilerado.

Check out the Concerts in the Park website for more information about after parties and raffles.

SATURDAY

Celebrate Frida Kahlo and her lookalikes

2700 Front St.

The Latino Center of Art & Culture is hosting its eighth annual “ ¡Fiesta de Frida! ” The event includes a look alike contest, dances, a parade and more. Activities for all ages are planned from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

Dance and eat to EDM

7121 Governors Circle

Summer Battle, by “You and I” is returning to Sacto by Night. Food and drinks will be served until 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $10. You must be 21 to enter.

Bring your kids to their own pride event

2701 Prospect Park

“Pride with Leo and Friends” will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sacramento Children’s Museum is hosting this free outdoor event.

Visitors are encouraged to donate a book in exchange for a museum ticket.

SUNDAY

Get the day started at the farmers market

1601 Arden Way

Early birds have the chance to shop local produce at the Certified Farmers Market at Arden Fair mall from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be a wide selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Have a laugh

1028 Second St.

Buddy Rahming is hosting a lineup of six comedians at ReUnion Kitchen and Bar in Old Sacramento. Tickets are $10 , and the show starts at 7:30.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…