Ohio State

Ohio needs a governor who will work against gun violence

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
On August 5, 2019, Mike DeWine traveled to Dayton where the day before 9 people were killed and 17 injured in a mass shooting. He promised...

Dawn Owens
3d ago

I'm no fan of DeWines...but the only people that can stop being violent criminals are the violent criminals themselves..But these left leaning judges need removed from our Courts .They set these violent criminals free to continue their life of crime..

Neil Walters
3d ago

Pretty sure allowing law abiding citizens to carry is stepping up to gun violence. Disarming the citizens of this state would be a massive step backwards.

Jerry Bentz
3d ago

not sure how all that helps criminals- I would think it will make them think twice about robbing or hurting someone because they don't know who can legally put some holes in them. I know- I know- criminals have rights too🤔

