YPSILANTI, MI -- It didn’t take Mike Kabat more than 30 seconds after he received a phone call to say yes to becoming Ypsilanti’s 4th of July Parade’s grand marshal. Kabat was the owner of the former Haab’s Restaurant, located in downtown Ypsilanti for 47 years. Haab’s Restaurant, a family-dining establishment that served a loyal customer base was open for more than 87 years before its closing in March.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO