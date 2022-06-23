ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgraded thunderstorm threat and flash flood potential on Thursday

By Alana Brophy
 3 days ago

(Courtesy of Mike McPharlin)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days.

Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper moisture available in southeastern Utah, heavy rainfall will be a possibility as well. This means flash flooding is possible at all Utah national parks and the risk has intensified for Capitol Reef National Park and the San Rafael Swell. Hiking or traveling through slot canyons, dry washes or small streams is not advised as these areas could easily flood.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible in northern Utah as well and includes the Wasatch Front. The best chance for storms in northern Utah will arrive on Thursday afternoon and evening. The thunderstorm threat was upgraded by the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday. The entire state has the risk of a general thunderstorm, but parts of the West desert, Salt Lake County, Tooele County and Utah County are looking at a marginal risk for storms.

As a result, in parts of northeast Nevada, western Utah, and the southern Wasatch Front, isolated or a few strong to even severe storms capable of winds around 60-70mph cannot be ruled out.

Keep in mind, in order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it needs winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour and hail at or greater than 1 inch in diameter. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for any advisories or warnings issued for storms.

Monsoon moisture will be lingering at the end of the workweek into the upcoming weekend. On Friday, showers and storms will be more isolated compared to Thursday as a weak cold front moves into northern Utah. Wet weather chances will be the highest east of I-15.

We could continue seeing isolated thunderstorms through the weekend in spots across the state with the best chance continuing to be east of I-15. It’s important to stay weather aware, and remember, when thunder roars, head indoors!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

