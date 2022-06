Highland Hospital recently appointed physician Roan J. Glocker as the hospital’s new chief of surgery. Glocker, a native of the Rochester area and McQuaid graduate, is associate professor of surgery at the University of Rochester. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in cell and molecular biology from Tulane University. He then earned a Master of Public Health from Dartmouth College and his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Following his residency in general surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center, he completed a fellowship in vascular surgery and endovascular therapy at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

