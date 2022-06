One of the largest food pantries in the area is flush with donations but could use more volunteers. Feed and Clothe My People of Door County has seen a slight decline in demand this spring and summer, but Executive Director Stella Huff says additional donations are gladly accepted. Canned foods, ground beef, and non-perishable items are still helpful. Huff notes that Feed My People in Door County has been providing donated items to individuals more so than families of late. The organization has a strong volunteer base but could use additional part-time help to work a few hours during the week. You can find more information and hours of operation for Feed and Clothe My People of Door County here.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO