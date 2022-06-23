ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Kings trade second-round draft pick to Cavaliers for rights to Sasha Vezenkov

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

The Kings made their first move of NBA draft day Thursday morning, trading a second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are sending the No. 49 pick to the Cavaliers in exchange for the rights to All-EuroLeague forward Sasha Vezenkov, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sacramento still has the No. 4 and No. 37 picks in the draft.

Vezenkov, 26, is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound small forward/power forward who was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 57th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The Cavaliers acquired the rights to Vezenkov in a multi-team trade involving James Harden in January.

Vezenkov has yet to appear in an NBA game, but he has enjoyed a decorated career overseas. He was named Greek League MVP after averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for FC Barcelona in 2015. Vezenkov was an All-EuroLeague First Team Selection with Olympiacos in 2022.

Vezenkov committed to Xavier in 2013, but he elected to remain with his club team in Greece instead. Vezenkov holds triple citizenship in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece. He was part of the Bulgarian national team in the second qualification tournament for FIBA EuroBasket 2015, where he averaged 17.3 points per game.

