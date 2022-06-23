ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

Brown Co deputy involved in short chase

By Shalynn Long
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txBxs_0gJvxMSC00

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Brown County car chase led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man.

On Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., near Nighthawk east of Horton, a Brown County deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding motorist, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Teen escapes serious injury when glider crashes

The driver was a 24-year-old Kansas City resident named, Gary Williams, Jr. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said he led the deputy on a short chase that ended near Euclid Street in Horton, KS.

No injuries were reported.

Williams was arrested on the following charges:

  • Felony flee to elude,
  • Possession of marijuana,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked
  • Illegal registration
  • No proof of insurance.

Additionally, over 8 grams of marijuana were in the vehicle.

