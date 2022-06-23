Brown Co deputy involved in short chase
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Brown County car chase led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man.
On Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., near Nighthawk east of Horton, a Brown County deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding motorist, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.Teen escapes serious injury when glider crashes
The driver was a 24-year-old Kansas City resident named, Gary Williams, Jr. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said he led the deputy on a short chase that ended near Euclid Street in Horton, KS.
No injuries were reported.
Williams was arrested on the following charges:
- Felony flee to elude,
- Possession of marijuana,
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked
- Illegal registration
- No proof of insurance.
Additionally, over 8 grams of marijuana were in the vehicle.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0