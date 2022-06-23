ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Cracker Barrel Décor That Had Reddit Baffled

By Chase Shustack
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you walk into any Cracker Barrel, you'll probably notice the same things you'd notice at your neighborhood Cracker Barrel. There are bound to be some differences, sure, but the atmosphere would still be the same. There would be the country store-style gift shop selling candy and knick-knacks, the smell of...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu for Summer

As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently. On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Launched Two New Burritos

Where's the beef, you ask? A canonical 1980s commercial has long convinced us that it can be found in a Wendy's hamburger, but Taco Bell fans may beg to differ. Customers go positively nuts for the fast-food chain's meatiest options, from its Mexican Pizza that prompted a Dolly Parton-helmed musical to its classic Crunchwrap Supreme that's inspired countless copycat recipes and ranks as the most popular Taco Bell item in the country (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Cor#Baffle#Food Drink
Mashed

Paula Deen's Husband Claims This Is The Best Tuna Salad

If Mt. Rushmore honored celebrity chefs, it's very possible that Paula Deen would be smiling down upon us. She's a part of celebrity chefdom history: After divorcing her first husband in 1989, Deen became The Bag Lady, operating a catering business from her home in Savannah, Georgia to support her family. The Bag Lady soon morphed into The Lady & Sons, an award-winning restaurant. After Deen's first two cookbooks hit bookstores, the restaurant became a foodie destination known for Southern comfort food. More cookbooks and restaurants, cookware lines, and an 11-year stint on the Food Network followed before a scandal nearly derailed Deen's career.
SAVANNAH, GA
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Is It Bad To Break Spaghetti In Half?

I’m probably committing a cardinal kitchen sin, but I’m admitting it – I’m guilty of breaking long pasta in half. I’m in a rush and want to get things cooked faster, I never thought about it, but to my surprise, it’s an absolute no-no. Is there a reason behind this pasta snapping faux pas rule or is it just a made up myth?
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Ina Garten's Game-Changing Tip For Freezing Bread

Ina Garten is adored by her fans for many reasons: her positive energy, her beautiful Hamptons home, her self-taught skill set, her often decadently delicious recipes, and her equating cooking with love – to name a few. She's also meticulous in the kitchen. According to a New York Times article, her recipes are tested "between 10 and 12 times before publication." During the pandemic, Garten showed us a more casual side to her personality, gaining additional followers and the trust of a slew of people, stuck at home with little meal inspiration.
RECIPES
CNET

National Smoothie Day Is Tomorrow: Freebies and Deals to Cool You Off

With the heatwave that's swept the country this month, staying cool is a priority to help prevent heat exhaustion. And National Smoothie Day has arrived just in time with freebies and other smoothie deals to help cool you off. It falls on Tuesday, June 21, this year, which also happens to be the first day of summer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

If You See a Wooden Table with a Circular Metal Indent, It’s Probably a Hatch Door Table

If you’ve ever wandered around a maritime town’s antique shops or stayed in a nautical-themed beach house, you’ve probably encountered a table that has circular metal indents in the corners. These rustic pieces transform the feel of a room, whether they’re used as dining tables, kitchen islands, desks or coffee tables. It’s a way to bring subtle nautical vibes into the decor, and the reclaimed wood has plenty of antique charm.
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
Mashed

Mashed

136K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy