Daniel Digby re-elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

Ricky Dubose is dead, an apparent suicide at the state prison in Jackson. Dubose, from Madison County, was on a prison bus when he and another man killed two state Corrections officers during a 2017 escape in Putnam County. Dubose was serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery in Elbert County at the time of those murders. He and Donnie Rowe were recaptured in Tennessee days after the shootings. Rowe was tried and sentenced to life for the murders in Putnam County; Dubose received a death sentence after his conviction earlier this month. The GBI is investigating his death, which was reported last night.

JACKSON, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO