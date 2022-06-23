ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Daniel Digby re-elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel S. Digby of the Law Office of Daniel S. Digby LLC in Conyers was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
Conyers, GA
Government
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Ricky Dubose dead at state prison in Jackson

Ricky Dubose is dead, an apparent suicide at the state prison in Jackson. Dubose, from Madison County, was on a prison bus when he and another man killed two state Corrections officers during a 2017 escape in Putnam County. Dubose was serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery in Elbert County at the time of those murders. He and Donnie Rowe were recaptured in Tennessee days after the shootings. Rowe was tried and sentenced to life for the murders in Putnam County; Dubose received a death sentence after his conviction earlier this month. The GBI is investigating his death, which was reported last night.
JACKSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Politics
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia receives $1.25M Carnival Cruise settlement

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia has obtained a multistate settlement with Carnival Cruise Line involving a breach in data. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the State of Georgia, along with 45 other attorneys general, has obtained a $1.25 million multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach that involved the personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Georgia is positioned to receive $29,399.10 from the settlement.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA

