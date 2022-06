John Wall‘s short-lived tenure with the Houston Rockets will likely be over by Thursday. Not even a week ago, the 31-year-old point guard picked up his $47 million player option with the Rockets for the 2022-23 season. That being said, the sense has always been that the two sides would part ways during the offseason. According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, a split could happen by the beginning of free agency on Thursday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

