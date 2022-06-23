ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pair face fines after taking raccoon into pet store

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W31Pz_0gJvwOgV00

A New York man and woman face fines of $500 each after they took a raccoon to a pet store to shop for food and a store worker ratted them out, authorities said.

A state Department of Environmental Conservation police officer got an urgent call from the Erie County Department of Health about a potentially rabid raccoon on June 2, the department said in a news release.

The health department said a couple had brought a raccoon to a pet store for food and supplies and a store employee contacted authorities. Raccoons are considered dangerous wild animals because they are known to carry and transmit the deadly rabies virus.

The officer used store surveillance video, a store-issued rewards card and license plate information to locate the couple in the town of Attica in western New York, the department said. The owners turned the raccoon over and were each charged with unlawfully possessing a wild animal, which is subject to $500 fine, authorities said.

The raccoon that was confiscated from the couple was euthanized and tested for rabies — a test that can only be performed on an animal after it has died. The test was negative, the DEC said.

Comments / 10

David Camp
3d ago

my how laws have changed, I grew up on a farm and my brother had two pet raccoons that he bottle fed and had them for years. now they take a pet and kill it to test it when there was nothing wrong with it in the first place. and now these people have to pay the fine or raising an animal as a pet! how sad...

Reply(1)
12
Helene Palella
3d ago

This is not ok!Don't you think the poor animal should have at least shown signs of being sick before being euthanized.Absolutely no respect for a life.

Reply
8
Debra Reitan
3d ago

The Animal was murdered! why not put it in an animal sanctuary? no, they had to kill it, to test it and it wasn't infected with rabies! I'd hold that pet store worker with false information!

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoons#Pet Store#Wildlife#Western New York#Dec
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

712K+
Followers
161K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy