GO in the Know: IRS Update, Social Security Statistics & Top Financial News for June 23
The Big Lead: IRS Employees ‘Working Tirelessly’ To Process Returns
Despite “working tirelessly” to alleviate its massive backlog of income tax returns , the Internal Revenue Service’s managing of its overall backlog plight may be worse than it claims.
Social Security Spotlight: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men
The average Social Security check for women is much smaller than for men. As of May 2022, men received about $1,848 per month on average, USA Today reported. In contrast, the average monthly check for women was only $1,494 per month — a difference of about $354 per month, or $4,248 per year.
Well That’s Interesting: Biden Cancels More Student Debt
The Biden administration said it will cancel the federal student loan debts of about 200,000 borrowers who claimed to be defrauded by their schools.
Bonus: 7 Things Every Person With a Retirement Plan Needs To Know About a Bear Market
Here are several tips experts recommend if you are nearing retirement or are already retired.
