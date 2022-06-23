ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHSAA changes format of boys and girls basketball state tournaments

By Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are coming to Indiana’s annual boys and girls basketball state tournaments. The executive board of the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted to make the regional round a single game and the semi-state round a two-game format starting in 2023. The most recent...

