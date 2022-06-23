IHSAA changes format of boys and girls basketball state tournaments

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Anjelicia Spencer, founder and owner of Worthy by Nature Candle Company. They chat about going from social work to launching a DIY candle company, wanting to connect with youth to help them know they matter, and her mission to increase self-care and self-worth in our community. Learn more about our member Worthy by Nature Candle Company at https://www.worthybynature.com/. Thanks for listening! Subscribe to this podcast for a new episode every Friday! #supportlocal Thank you for listening to “Local Matters” made possible by Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts. It’s an honor to bring you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. Learn more about why local matters, find local now, and become a member at IndianaOwned.com. Use this link to visit Indiana Gifts and receive 10% off at check out as a thank you for listening! https://indiana.gifts/discount/WISH22.

