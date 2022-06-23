ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of continuous sexual abuse arrested

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of continuous sexual abuse was arrested by Brownsville police.

Francisco Hurtado, 84, was arrested on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to a release by Brownsville Police Department.

On Oct. 19, 2021, the parents of two young daughters filed a police report in reference to Hurtado “exposing himself and touching” both of the daughters.

Both of the victims were under the age of 14 at the time of the incidents, which occurred in September 2010 and September 2012.

A warrant was issued for Hurtado, who told an investigator that he would turn himself in. According to the release, Hurtado never turned himself in, and was located by the investigator on June 22, 2022.

He was taken into custody and arraigned the following day. Hurtado was issued a bond amount totaling $80,000.

