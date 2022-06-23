State lawmakers mourn victims of deadly helicopter crash
By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
3 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three of West Virginia’s top lawmakers are mourning the victims of Wednesday’s deadly helicopter crash in Logan County. Gov. Jim Justice said on Twitter that he and Cathy are praying for the families of those killed in the crash. Senator Shelly Moore Capito...
BLAIR, W.Va. — State Police released the names Saturday afternoon of the six people killed in Wednesday’s Huey helicopter crash on state Route 17 near Blair in Logan County. The victims are:. John Nagle II age 53 of Austin, TX. Donald Sandhoff age 69 of Durham, NC. Kevin...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police have released the names of six people that were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening in Logan County. The chief medical examiner in Charleston confirmed the identities of the victims:. John Nagle II, 53, of Austin, Texas. Donald Sandhoff,...
According to the NTSB, the helicopter will be recovered from the site on Friday and taken to a secure location in Atlanta to be further examined. They say they expect the work on the scene will be complete within five to seven days.
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Family members say one of the victims of this week’s helicopter crash in Logan County had wanted to ride the Huey chopper for several years and finally got his chance. According to his son, Marvin Bledsoe of Chapmanville, known to many as “Bosco” was among...
