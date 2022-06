JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The adjutant general with the Missouri National Guard was injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening, June 23. According to a release from the National Guard, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at around 6 p.m., Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton was slowing to make a left turn when he was hit from behind by an SUV and thrown from his motorcycle.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO