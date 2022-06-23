Arkansas basketball forward Jaylin Williams looks to be one of 60 names called at the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

Here are three things to know about the Fort Smith native:

He led the NCAA with 54 charges drawn

Williams’ willingness to sacrifice his body on defense landed him on the 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team. He treats taking charges like blocking a shot or stealing the ball. He averaged 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks to help lead the Razorbacks to the Elite 8.

He is an underrated playmaker

Williams nearly averaged a double-double with 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds that landed him on the 2022 All-SEC First Team. Yet his ability to get others involved is his best kept secret. He had 95 assists, which was the most by an SEC forward and the third most on Arkansas. His ability to start the offense and find open shooters and cutters helped the Razorbacks last season.

When he isn’t playing basketball, he likes to go fishing

Williams and his Arkansas teammate Davonte Davis fished many times throughout his collegiate career. He took trips with family and friends to clear his mind, talk strategy or share memories.

Derrian Carter is a sports reporting intern for the Tuscaloosa News. Contact him at DCarter@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @DerrianCarter00 .

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What to know about Arkansas basketball forward Jaylin Williams ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft