Fort Smith, AR

Pop-up playday at park is a slippery one in Fort Smith

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago

With temperatures soaring outside, children had a chance to cool down Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Fort Smith at a pop-up playday.

Slip 'N Slides were set up and an inflatable water slide too.

Tammy Trent of Van Buren took her daughter Bella, 6, to the park Thursday. Bella stood in line several times with an inflatable raft to go down the slippery slope.

"She's been having a blast," Tammy Trent said. "She's gone down everything here."

Bella nodded affirmatively when asked if she was having fun. She went down the slide and hit the small pool of water collected at the bottom of the slide, splashing water before she stopped in the grass of the bottom of the hill.

Meanwhile at Creekmore Park, the miniature train rides have resumed this summer. Lifeguards have also been hired at the Creekmore pool and regular hours have resumed.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Pop-up playday at park is a slippery one in Fort Smith

