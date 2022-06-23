Authorities Respond To Quadplex Fire In South OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday evening on the city's northwest side. The fire was located near Northwest 98th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said the woman living in the home by herself is OK, but an outbuilding on the property is a total...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was shot and killed overnight in Oklahoma City. Officials said the incident started at an apartment complex near Interstate 240 and May Avenue. Police said the man had multiple gunshot wounds. The man died in the hospital. There is no word on the suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after two drive-by shootings in Oklahoma City. The two shootings occurred overnight at the same house near 33rd Street and Prospect Avenue. Police had a drone, K-9 units and a helicopter looking for the suspect. KOCO 5 was told there...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man died in Earlboro, Oklahoma, after driving off the road and over a creek bed. Troopers said Kevin Kincade was driving west on Highway 9 near Chambers Road when he drove off the right side of the road. They said he hit a...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A Seminole man died in a crash early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 9 just east of Chambers Road shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said Kevin Kincade was driving westbound on State Highway 9 when his car left...
Del City, Okla. (KOKH) — Residents in Del City say thieves are siphoning gas out of their cars amid the record high gas prices. Toni Tillman says her husband filled up their car with gas and went to bed. They say when they woke up, the tank was empty.
A man is charged with arson after he was accused of trying to set the Oklahoma City FBI building on fire. Michael Kozak, 50, was spotted pulling his Chevy Tahoe into the visitor's parking lot. He grabbed a gas can from the back and began pouring it onto the front sign.
Funeral services will be held Monday for a volunteer firefighter who died in a crash last weekend. Troopers said Cloud Chief firefighter Ryan Sperle missed a curve and his vehicle rolled several times near Fort Cobb. Services will be at 10 a.m. at the Cordell Public Schools auditorium. Area Fire...
Edmond police confirmed that the bomb squad was investigating a suspicious item in a pond near Danforth Rd and Santa Fe Ave. in Edmond. They say the item has been removed and the scene is clear. No word on what the item was.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say burglarized and then set fire to his former step-father's home. Deputies say the incident happened on June 14, and it was determined the victim's former step-son, Alvin Andrews, was a person of interest during the investigation.
A typo in the original article has been corrected. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a dangerous armed robbery suspect who walked into a dispensary, shot at a worker, & held a customer at gunpoint. This happened June 15th at Northeast 63rd street and Kelley. The suspect came in and […]
Administrators for the Oklahoma County Detention Center are saying that a detainee died by suicide overnight.
The post Okla County Jail detainee dies overnight — officials say by suicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The father of the 3-year-old girl who was found dead in a trash can is speaking out about his daughter. The father, Kyle Nolan, was released from jail Tuesday. He said he came home and found his baby girl’s body. His biggest regret, he said, was not being able to protect his daughter.
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
Authorities found a body Tuesday morning in the Oklahoma River. Oklahoma City police confirmed the discovery on the northside of the river and west of Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department is also assisting OCPD on scene. Police said the walking and bike trail along the northside of the...
Comments / 0