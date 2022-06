The 2022 Pirate Festival is returning to Greene Eagle Winery June 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. Adults and children are welcome to dress in a pirate costume to play the part and be entered into the pirate costume contest. Costumes will be judged by Capt' Jack, and there will be awards given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

CORTLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO