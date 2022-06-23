Truck bursts into flames in Hawesville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Wolf Hills Road and US Hwy 41 North. The accident happened just before the twin bridges on June 26 shortly after midnight. Deputies said they investigated the accident to find one vehicle flipped over […]
A plane has crashed at the Ohio County Airport in Hartford. The Hartford Fire Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Co. Emergency Management, and Ohio Co. EMS responded to the crash at approximately 2:30 Friday afternoon. According to a person familiar with the crash, a single-engine biplane had just...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to an accident with injuries in Henderson early Sunday morning. They say it happened around 12:20 a.m. near Wolf Hills Road and US 41 North, just before the twin bridges. According to a press release, deputies found one car flipped over...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say an Owensboro man is refusing to turn himself in after being involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to help locate 38-year-old Jesse King. The sheriff’s office shared the information through social media early Saturday evening. […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - West Parrish in Owensboro will be closed while crews install new pipes under the road. This is near Owensboro Catholic High school. A detour will be marked from Frederica to West Ninth to Bosley Road then back onto Parrish. That’s expected to be closed for about...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a motorcycle accident late Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. near Middletown when LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crashing at the interchange of the Gene Snyder Freeway and Interstate 64.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on Bristol Court. That’s off Burkhardt, across from Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center. The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. It turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone is now back in their apartments.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department was called to a mobile home in the early morning hours Thursday. They say it was in the 1100 block of Atkinson, and there was an active fire when they arrived. Fire officials say everyone made it out safely with no injuries.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is investigating two reports of drive-by shootings within a block of each other. Police were first called to the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue about 3:30 a.m. on June 26 to a shots fired call. A witness told police he saw a car pull up, fire […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash near Louisville's airport. Officers from the 7th Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to a news release. Police say a vehicle was southbound...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say they were called to a shots fired report early Sunday morning. That happened in the area of Kentucky and Washington Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning. They say they found a man who had been shot. A media report says the victim was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested after police say she ran her car into the side of an Evansville business. This all happened just after 10 Sunday night on West Franklin Street. Police say the car hit the front of Kite and Key on the corner of Franklin...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police’s Traffic Unit is investigating after a motorcyclist died overnight Friday. LMPD said officers responded to a motorcycle fatality just after 10:30 p.m. at I-265 southbound and I-64 westbound. Police say initial reports from witnesses indicate the motorcyclist laid his bike down...
***UPDATE***: The Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says the issue is resolved and they can now take calls again. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, they are no longer able to receive calls through their admin lines. They say a fiber was cut between between Washington, Ind. and Bedford, Ind. that is […]
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Lynnville are breathing a sigh of relief as a days-long manhunt for 64 year old Michael White came to a dramatic end Thursday night. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, White barricaded himself in a barn near Clutter Road. Brad Chapman, a Lynnville resident, is relieved that the days-long […]
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards. One of the first responders that was recognized was Trooper Adam McBeth from the Jasper Post. He was chosen as the “2021 Trooper of the District”. […]
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State Route 168 in Fort Branch will close Monday for railroad repairs. This closure will be between Railroad Street and West Street. Crews will be working to repair the railroad crossing. The official detour is U.S. 41 to State Road 68 to 65. Local traffic...
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking for suspects in two shooting incidents that happened on the city's southeast side Saturday. In the first incident, EPD says officers were sent to the area of Jeanette Avenue and Ravenwood Drive, just off of Covert Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a shooting in the area.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Henderson woman faces charges after police say she was recklessly driving with children in the car in Evansville. Police say they spotted a car speeding on Oak Hill Road early Saturday morning. According to a police report, the officer turned on their emergency lights and attempted to pull the vehicle […]
A woman was arrested after police say she ran her car into the side of an Evansville business. This all happened last night on West Franklin Street. The fallout continues after the supreme court's landmark decision on Friday to overturn Roe vs Wade. Back in the Tri-State, both celebrations and protests filled the streets of Evansville after the ruling was announced.
