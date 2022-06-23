ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Feds Reportedly Search Home of Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark

By Pilar Melendez
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal agents on Wednesday reportedly searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Department official who notably pushed the president’s false election fraud claims. The...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Democrat Senate Candidate Hit in the Face by Opponent at Abortion Rally

An abortion rights protest devolved into chaos in Rhode Island on Friday, after a state Senate candidate was apparently struck in the face by her Republican opponent. “I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Democrat candidate Jennifer Rourke tweeted on Saturday morning.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Beast

Lauren Boebert Baffled by ‘Bricks’ Belonging to a Construction Site

Right-wing media has long been convinced any pallets of bricks are solely the property of anti-fascist activists. And on Friday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was tripped up over the conspiracy theory. “@CapitolPolice why are there 20 pallets of bricks one block from the House Office Buildings?” Boebert tweeted, apparently...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Beast

Poor Susan Collins Is Very Sad Kavanaugh and Gorsuch Lied to Her

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) agrees with Sen. Joe Manchin: They’ve been duped. In a statement Friday following the explosive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she denounced what she called a “sudden and radical jolt” to the country. Collins, who voted yes on nominations for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch wrote that the pair had backtracked on what they said during their confirmation hearings and during closed-door meetings with Collins. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon,” she said. Manchin (D-WV) similarly said Friday that the justices had been dishonest when discussing stance on Roe in the Supreme Court nomination process. “Throwing out a precedent overnight that the country has relied upon for half a century is not conservative,” Collins wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Election Fraud#Trump Justice Department#The New York Times#Abc News#The Department Of Justice
Daily Beast

Watch: Man Arrested for ‘Slapping’ Giuliani in Supermarket

Americans nationwide signed in relief on Sunday as New York’s former mayor, Rudy Giuliani, narrowly survived being cuffed lightly on the back in a Staten Island ShopRite. “All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” he told the New York Post of the incident, which occurred as Giuliani was stumping for his son, who is vying for the Republican nomination in New York’s gubernatorial race. After causing him “tremendous pain,” the Trump lawyer added, the unidentified 39-year-old man called him a “scumbag.” Feeling it was his civic duty to summon the police, Giuliani advised the Post: “You can’t let the little things go.” Surveillance footage of the horrific incident later emerged, showing the man walking by Giuliani and touching him on the back. Identified as a ShopRite employee by law enforcement sources, the man has been charged with second-degree assault involving a person over 65. Still obviously reeling from the brutal assault, Giuliani then took his experience to The New York Times, telling the paper that he still had “red marks” on his back. “He almost knocked me down,” Giuliani said. “Thank god—for a 78-year-old, I am in pretty good shape.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Army Veteran Charged for Selling Military Secrets to China

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a former Army pilot for selling secrets related to U.S. aircraft technology to the Chinese government for five years, according to a Thursday press release. The retired helicopter pilot, Shapour Moinian, 67, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to acting as an unregistered foreign agent and to lying on national security background checks. After he was contacted by Chinese spies on an online employment service, Moinian allegedly sold sensitive aviation information to those agents for more than $22,000, with some payments made through the South Korean bank account of his stepdaughter. “This conduct was an outrageous breach of trust by a former member of the U.S. military. The United States will aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who works at the direction of foreign governments to steal American technology and intellectual property,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman for the Southern District of California. Moinian’s sentencing is set for Aug. 29, and federal prosecutors plan to recommend 20 months or less as part of his plea agreement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Beast

Man Scales Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. to Protest Roe Decision

A demonstrator climbed the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, NBC 4 Washington reports. The man, posting from a Twitter account identifying himself as Guido Reichstadter, said people should be “nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights.” Reichstadter sat atop one of the bridge’s arches for at least six hours, posting pictures of his view and waving a green banner and a yellow flag that bore a drawing of a uterus along with the phrase, “Don't tread on my uterus.” The bridge sits within two miles of the Supreme Court, where protests broke out soon after the court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right. The bridge was shut down during Reichstadter’s protest, and firefighters placed an air cushion under him in case he fell.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Beast

This Is How to Impeach a Supreme Court Justice

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating the decades-long protected right to an abortion, and New Abnormal co-host Molly Jong-Fast could not wait until the next episode of the political podcast to address this decision. She recorded an “emergency” episode with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Beast

QAnon Creator ‘Q’ Returns After Nearly Two-Year Hiatus

The anonymous message board user known as “Q,” whose cryptic announcements spawned the fascist pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, has returned to posting after a nearly two-year hiatus. On Friday night, someone with access to Q’s login credentials posted on 8kun, the anarchic internet community where Q last posted...
INTERNET
Daily Beast

It’s Official: The Supreme Court Has Overturned Roe v. Wade

Nearly half a century after the Supreme Court ruled that the ability to end a pregnancy was a constitutional right, the nation’s highest court has overturned Roe v. Wade. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, ruled that the 1973 decision was wrong in its determination that an implied right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution protected a patient’s decision to have an abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Christian Pregnancy Center Scorched and Vandalized After Roe Ruling

The FBI has been called in after a blaze erupted at a Christian pregnancy center in Colorado just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Authorities in Longmont say the fire at Life Choices center is being investigated as arson. Firefighters found the building with “fire and heavy smoke damage” in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, which noted that an evidence response team from the FBI is now involved. The building had also been vandalized, with the culprits leaving the message, “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you” on the front of the building, along with an anarchy symbol, photos showed. Employees at a pro-life pregnancy center in Michigan said the same message was spray-painted on their building earlier this week, and the slogan was reported at other, similar centers back in May. Another message, apparently spray-painted on the sidewalk, said, “Bans off our bodies.” Life Choices, which bills itself on its website as “a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices,” offers “post-abortion support” and counseling on alternatives to abortion.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy