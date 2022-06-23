ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

Kendall County Board candidate wants to keep taxes down

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall County Board candidate Tommy Okapal, of Yorkville, says he wants to keep property taxes down and support first responders. Okapal is...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Board candidate in favor of pursuing Metra train service

Democratic Kendall County Board candidate Brooke Shanley, of Aurora, is in favor of bringing Metra train service into Kendall County. Shanley is running in District 2. She says people heading towards Chicago for work are essentially having to commute twice. Your browser does not support the audio element. Shanley says...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County unemployment rate up slightly in May

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says Kendall County's unemployment rate was up slightly in May compared to April. The May rate was at 3 percent. The April rate was at 2.9 percent. The increase was consistent in the region, which includes Cook, DuPage, Grundy, McHenry, and will counties, which saw a gain of .1 percent from 4.1 percent in April to 4.2 percent in May.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendall County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Yorkville, IL
Government
City
Yorkville, IL
County
Kendall County, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Confidential Investigation Recommends Termination of Maywood’s Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong –

“Rather than uncovering evidence supporting her complaints, the investigation found a culture of fear and intimidation in Maywood created by Village Manager Wells-Armstrong.”. In March of 2022, Maywood Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong lodged a complaint alleging Mayor Booker was subjecting her to a hostile work...
MAYWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County back to medium COVID-19 level

Kendall County is back to a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the medium level, the CDC recommends that people stay up to date on their vaccinations, wear a mask if they have symptoms or have a positive COVID-19 test, or have exposure to someone with COVID-19. Masks are recommended in busy spaces or for those more at risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Forest Preserve District to require permit for drone users

The Kendall County Forest Preserve Commission on Tuesday voted to approve a permit that would be required for anyone flying drones on forest preserve property. The permit also limits where drones can be flown to just three forest preserves in the district. They include Jay Woods Forest Preserve, Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve, and Aux Sable Springs Forest Preserve.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here are 16 alders who voted to allow deadly speeds, and crash cases in their wards.

Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Politics Local#Election Local#Kendall County Board#Republican#Metra#American
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime work to start on Route 47 Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation says night work on Route 47 in Kendall County between U.S. 30 at the Kane/Kendall Line to Waterpark Way in Yorkville is starting Monday. The work will be done between seven at night and six in the morning. Traffic will be down to one lane during those hours and will be controlled by flaggers. The work is expected to be done by August.
YORKVILLE, IL
honestcolumnist.com

More than 8 million Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected, Tribune investigation finds

Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body. Scientists call the chemicals per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. They are commonly known as forever chemicals...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Probation for Cary woman who sold rented skid steer on OfferUp app to man in Woodstock

A Cary woman was sentenced to probation for selling a skid steer, which she did not own but listed for sale online, to a man for over $20,000 in Woodstock. Margret A. Taylor, 49, of the 1500 block of Augusta Lane in Cary, was indicted in August 2019 on charges of theft between $10,000 and […] The post Probation for Cary woman who sold rented skid steer on OfferUp app to man in Woodstock appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
CARY, IL
wjol.com

Lifestyle Mall at I-55 and I-80 Moves Forward

The city of Joliet approved a development agreement for the Rock Run Crossing project which is being developed by Cullinan Properties. According to the project’s website, the approximately 300-acre project will be “home to retail, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, office, medical, and multi-family residential.” WJOL has also reported that Hollywood Casino may be moving its operations to the Rock Run site. In addition, construction is underway for a new interchange on I-55 that will provide direct access to the site.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

New Landmarking Process Discussed | Ambulance Sent To Ukraine | Last Fling Lineup

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the group took on the topic of the future of Naperville’s landmarking process. Recently council denied a request by Naperville Preservation Inc. to landmark the Kroehler YMCA. That brought up the greater question of what balance there was between historic preservation and rights of the owner of a building. Members of city council discussed how owners might be encouraged and incentivized more to initate landmarking procedures themselves, rather than being pushed into landmarking involuntarily by outside parties. During public comment, members of Naperville Preservation Inc. as well as the CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce all spoke in favor of updating the landmarking process. After lengthy discussions, Councilman Ian Holzhauer introduced a two-part proposal that would first, remove the ability for citizens to initiate a landmarking petition and instead allow the City Council to do so with a majority vote and second, create a robust program for voluntary landmarking for interested residents. The council voted 5-4 in favor of Holzhauer’s proposal.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fredres sentencing set for Friday

Three things could happen in the LaSalle County Courthouse in Ottawa for 38-year old Donald Fredres, Jr. of Sandwich on Friday. Despite a 12-member jury finding him guilty of murdering his ex-wife’s parents in their rural Sandwich-Sheridan home in March 2021, Fredres could request removal of the guilty verdicts and a new trial if his public defender Ryan Hamer can convince Judge H. Chris Ryan.
SANDWICH, IL
bhhschicago.com

37 W Benton Street #204

Unique opportunity to rent a RIVER VIEW apartment at Esser Lofts in the heart of everything that revived Downtown Aurora has to offer! Apartment is available for occupancy now. Built in the 1920's, this 21 unit vintage apartment building sits right on the Fox River and was fully renovated to be chic & stylish, and the apartments are only a year old. Enter through secure doors to the elevator that takes you to the 2nd floor. This 602 s.f. 1-bedroom 1 bathroom RIVER VIEW apartment has soaring open 12' ceilings and vintage hardwood floors, rare river view BALCONY, convenient stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious open floor plan. Light and bright with white cabinetry throughout! Bathroom boasts a bathtub and shower. You have your own utilities in the private closet next to the apartment with (electric) central heat, central A/C, and city water. The apartment is cable ready, and heated underground garage and storage spaces are available to rent (Garage space $75/month, and a private storage closet is free). Exercise Room and Community Room is open for all tenants to enjoy. The building is pet friendly with a $300 flat non-refundable fee. Lease Terms 1 year, Security Deposit 1 month's rent, and we use CISI service to run full credit/background for each occupant 18 years and older ($75). Easy to apply and secure! Downtown Aurora has become the hot spot and the location of Esser Lofts puts you in the heart of fun restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment, casino, and outdoor activities. Convenient location makes easy access to highway & train.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy