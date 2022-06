SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be another warm and humid day across the region. High temperatures will be in the low 90s across most of the region, but the dew point will be in the upper 60s to near 70° which will make it feel pretty muggy out there. Storms will fire up later on in the day and some of those storms could become severe. There is a Slight risk for severe weather across most of the region with an Enhanced risk across northern South Dakota.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO