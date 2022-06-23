Baltimore Baby Girl Chayse Holbrook Dies At 7 Weeks

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police say Owens has been found. The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vulnerable adult. Steven Owens was last seen on June 24, 2022 in the 100 block of Read Street. Owens was wearing a multi-color striped shirt, black baseball cap, dark blue jacket, black pants and khaki boat shoes.
According to VSP, 62-year-old Jennifer Holmes was last seen at around 2 p.m. at Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria. She is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants with a red stripe and carrying a brown purse.
The founder of a charity initiative to end extreme poverty was found shot to death inside his Fairfax home Friday morning, July 24, police said. Gret Glyer, 32, died just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court, City of Fairfax Police Lt. Matthew Lasowitz said. His wi…
A family friend of a slain charity founder in Fairfax County has created a GoFundMe to support his wife and two young children. Police found Gret Glyer shot dead inside of his Bolton Village Court home in Fairfax just before 3 a.m. Friday. The 32-year-old's wife, Heather, their young daughter,…
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least five people were shot overnight into Sunday morning. In the first incident, just after 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire. Once on scene officers identified a crime scene and were alerted to a victim...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said.
They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities
An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said.
Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The founder of a charity initiative to end extreme poverty was found shot to death inside his Fairfax home Friday morning, July 24, police said. Gret Glyer, 32, died just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court, City of Fairfax Police Lt. Matthew Lasowitz said. Two childre…
A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
A granddaughter is accused of attacking her grandfather, trespassing, violating a proection order, and sending police on a foot pursuit during two separate incidents in May and June 2022, authorities say. The first incident happened in the 100 block of Linville Drive, Mountville, at 8:10 a.m. on May 26, according...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities.
County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said.
Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities.
It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.
Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.
The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
A suspicious death case of a man found severely burned near railroad tracks in Baltimore has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, authorities say. Jeremiah Williamson, 18, was found near the tracks on the 2500 block of Georgetown Road shortly before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Williamson was pronounced dead...
LANDOVER, Md. (7News) — Great News! A Maryland family was reunited with their Yorkie, Avery, after he was dognapped from a front yard in Landover. Raquel Witherspoon and her 12-year-old daughter spoke to 7News Monday about the brazen dognapping caught on camera in Prince George's County. After 7News and...
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — January in Baltimore City there was hope for a fresh start to a new year, but that hope quickly diminished as the month became one of the deadliest in decades. There were 36 homicides. Now, 25 days into June and the city has seen at least...
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A family's pet is home safe and a teenage girl is facing charges after she stole the dog off a front porch and later demanded a $1,200 ransom, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, Avery the Yorkshire Terrier was reunited with its family Friday.
A suspect who is accused of killing a man in Baltimore last week has been arrested, authorities say. Theodore Johnson, 40, was arrested Monday, June 20 after allegedly fatally shooting William Christian, 49, in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Comments / 3