ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi to star in 'Spy Kids' reboot at Netflix

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qryoN_0gJvs58n00

June 23 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi have joined the cast of the Spy Kids reboot at Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that Rodriguez, 37, and Levi, 41, will star in the new film from franchise creator Robert Rodriguez.

Gina Rodriguez and Levi will play a new family of spies alongside Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson.

The Spy Kids reboot hails from Netflix, Skydance and Spyglass. Robert Rodriguez will co-write the film with Racer Max and also serve as director and producer.

The original Spy Kids starred Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara and opened in theaters in 2001. The film was followed by three sequels, The Island of Lost Dreams (2002), Game Over (2003) and All the Time in the World (2011).

Netflix announced the reboot in March. Robert Rodriguez and Netflix previously collaborated on the 2020 family film We Can Be Heroes.

Gina Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin. Levi plays Shazam in the DC film Shazam! and will reprise the role in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Sabara
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Alexa Vega
ComicBook

Django/Zorro: Antonio Banderas Reveals Conversation Quentin Tarantino Had With Him About Crossover

Antonio Banderas is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for an array of films including Desperado, Interview with the Vampire, Puss in Boots, Pain and Glory, and much more. Currently, the actor is promoting his newest film, Official Competition, which is playing in select theatres and has a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the new film, Banderas recently had a chat with USA Today and discussed one of his most iconic roles, Zorro in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro. Turns out, Quentin Tarantino once approached him about doing a Zorro crossover with Django, the titular character played by Jamie Foxx in Taratino's 2012 film, Django Unchained. Apparently, there were some talks of a comic as well as a movie, but nothing came to fruition.
MOVIES
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spy#Film Star#Skydance
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Ariana Grande's New Bangs In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Are You Kidding Me'

When you think of Ariana Grande, a few things likely come to mind: hit songs like “Thank U, Next,” sky-scraping high notes, winged eyeliner, and, of course, a slicked-back high ponytail. However, in a recent Instagram post, the hitmaker traded her signature hairdo for some dramatic curtain bangs—with no ponytail in sight. Fans are absolutely losing it over this transformation. And frankly, we can’t blame them. She looks incredible!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
385K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy