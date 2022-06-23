ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

MDHHS: First Mosquito-Borne Virus Of 2022 Detected In Bay County

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s first mosquito-borne virus of 2022 was recently detected in Bay County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The mosquitoes collected in Bay County tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV).

In 2021, JCV sickened six Michigan residents. In addition to this, there were 46 cases of WNV and one case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and seven of those West Nile virus (WNV) cases resulted in death.

Officials say that the illness can develop after a few days and up to two weeks after getting a mosquito bite.

According to MDHHS, most people do not become ill, but initial symptoms include fever, headache, and fatigue. Rare cases can cause severe diseases to the brain and spinal cord, including encephalitis and meningitis.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitoes are present if possible, and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites.”

Health officials are reminding residents that the best way to protect themselves from JCV, as well as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV), is to prevent mosquito bites.

Here are the MDHHS recommended ways to avoid mosquito-borne diseases:

  • Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
  • Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
  • Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
  • Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes lay eggs.

CBS Detroit

Michigan Preorders COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5 As Officials Await Authorization

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan has preordered COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted to recommend both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for the age group. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the state preordered more than 65,000 vaccine doses — 38,000 Pfizer shots and 27,000 Moderna shots. The FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still have to authorize the vaccine for emergency use. If authorized, shots could be administered by early next week. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Biden, Congress To Pause Federal Gas Tax

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging President Joe Biden and Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax amid high prices at the pump. According to AAA, the state currently sits at $5.14 a gallon, which is 7 cents less than last week and a decrease for the first time in weeks. However, it’s 17 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped to $4.96 a gallon. “Americans are feeling the pain at the pump. This month, gas reached $5 a gallon nationwide. For working families in Michigan from Macomb to Marquette who are facing rising prices on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan’s Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon

(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan, for the first time in weeks, saw a decrease in gas prices. According to AAA, the average price for regular gas was $5.15 on Monday, which was 6 cents less than last week. The average price dropped to $5.14 the following day. However, it still remains above the national average, which now sits at $4.96 a gallon. Despite the decrease in regular gas, diesel continues to climb, hitting a new record of nearly $6 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. In Metro Detroit, the average price is $5.24, which is 2 cents less than Monday...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing Tuesday night on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township. Michigan State Police say at about 10:15 p.m. on June 21, the biker was traveling on the highway near Grange Hall Road “when they left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed.” The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, An investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results and vehicle inspection. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

State: Chemical Company Likely Source Of Flint River Spill

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities focused on a chemical company Thursday as the likely source of a spill that has left a dark oily sheen for miles on the Flint River. Lockhart Chemical in Flint was cooperating with state regulators and removing material from underground storage areas, said Jill Greenberg, spokeswoman at the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The spill, which started Wednesday, was coming from a storm sewer that discharges into the Flint River, she said. “The leak is ongoing. We’re still in emergency response mode,” Greenberg said. “Right now, our focus is on stopping the leak and protecting the Flint River.” Samples will be sent to labs for analysis. Messages seeking comment were left for Lockhart Chemical, which makes coatings, metalworking additives, hydraulic fluids and lubricants. The Genesee County health department told people to avoid contact with the river. Officials said Flint’s drinking water was not threatened. Flint used the river for drinking water in 2014-15 before lead contamination caused the city to return to Lake Huron water provided by a regional supplier. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Historic Saginaw Huntington Bank Building Could Become Apartments

CNN – The downtown Huntington Bank building, the tallest building in Saginaw, has stood at Washington and East Genesee since 1925. The downtown Huntington Bank building in Saginaw could be renovated into apartments. | Credit: WNEM Developers want to turn the 170,000-square-foot building into a 120-unit apartment complex with commercial space. Saginaw City Council members voted Monday night to help make that a reality. They voted in favor of designating the site as an obsolete property rehabilitation district. It would create tax benefits for a project that’s expected to cost $45 million. Saginaw Future Vice President Tom Miller said this is a necessary step to...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Several Thousands Of Gallons Of Oily Material In Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Several thousands of gallons of an oil-based, dark black material with a petroleum smell spilled into the Flint River in Flint, authorities said Wednesday. The spilled appeared to be 5 miles (8 kilometers) miles long, Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for Michigan’s environmental agency, told MLive.com. “Booms are being deployed and investigators are working to determine a source,” the agency said on Twitter. Officials said drinking water was not threatened. Flint used the river for drinking water in 2014-15 before lead contamination caused the city to return to a regional water supplier. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is sending two on-scene coordinators...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan AG Nessel: Oxford School Board Rejects Offer To Provide Weapon Detection Dog

(CBS DETROIT) — Oxford Community Schools board rejected Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offer of having a dog trained to detect explosives and firearms in schools for the next academic year. The board also reportedly rejected Nessel’s third offer to revive the events leading up the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School. “Unfortunately Oxford Schools has turned down my offer of a free school safety dog, trained and handled by some of the best professionals in the business. I will never stop trying to protect the students in Oxford and all the children in Michigan’s schools,” Nessel said in a...
MICHIGAN STATE
